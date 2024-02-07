AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,169 shares during the period.

Ferrari stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.39. 128,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $391.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

