AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after buying an additional 934,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $144.69. 147,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $147.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.