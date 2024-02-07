AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.02. 1,546,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

