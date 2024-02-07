AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $6,668,455. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $122.09. 223,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,161. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

