AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

