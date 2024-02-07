AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $460.46. 323,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,886. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.50.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.