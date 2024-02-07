AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 80,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

