AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANET traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.26. 1,022,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,201. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $276.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

