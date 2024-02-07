AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.