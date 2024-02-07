AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

