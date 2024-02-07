AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,507 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 352,255 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 30.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 967,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,097. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $145.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

