Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.83. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 222,713 shares changing hands.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Alphamin Resources alerts:

Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$108.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.90 million. Alphamin Resources had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 17.71%. Analysts predict that Alphamin Resources Corp. will post 0.1666667 EPS for the current year.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.