Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $25.74

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $23.55. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 49,959 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 13.5 %

The company has a market cap of $618.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,360 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 142,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

