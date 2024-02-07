Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $342.59. The company had a trading volume of 373,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,081. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $346.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.89 and its 200 day moving average is $288.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,227. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.