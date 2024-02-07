Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,694. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.