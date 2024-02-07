Allred Capital Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 4,419,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,319. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

