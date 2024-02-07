Allred Capital Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. 16,789,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,735,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

