Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.72. 3,054,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

