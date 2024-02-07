Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.40. 5,352,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,761,908. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

