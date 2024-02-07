Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE AFL traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. 1,348,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.