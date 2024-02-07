Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 7,601,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,035,025. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.