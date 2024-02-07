Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 313,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,901. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

