Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

MDT traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

