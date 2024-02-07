Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 354,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

