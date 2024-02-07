AIFG Consultants Ltd. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

