AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 306 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

