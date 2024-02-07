AIFG Consultants Ltd. Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAUG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. 14,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

