AIFG Consultants Ltd. Has $14.68 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,104 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May comprises 12.2% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of GMAY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.