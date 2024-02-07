AIFG Consultants Ltd. Acquires 4,527 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 981,773 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 2,775,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,929. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

