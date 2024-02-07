AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, February 9th (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 422.62% and a negative return on equity of 161.57%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
