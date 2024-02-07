AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, February 9th (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 422.62% and a negative return on equity of 161.57%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 425,936 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 693,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.