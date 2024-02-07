Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

