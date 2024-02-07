Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $607.14 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

