Adicet Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Adicet Bio in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of ACET opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 277,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 264,049 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

