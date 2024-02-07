Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $160,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

