ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

