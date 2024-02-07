A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down to $27.11

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.11, but opened at $26.00. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 133,477 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $600.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

