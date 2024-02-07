994 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in FedEx by 18.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

