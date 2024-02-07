9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,880. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

