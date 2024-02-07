9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 82.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 65,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

