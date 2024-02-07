9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,101,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.80. The stock had a trading volume of 556,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

