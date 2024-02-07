9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. 2,691,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,371. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

