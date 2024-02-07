9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $458.04. 549,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $460.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

