9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.51. 797,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,276. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

