9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 1.48% of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SURE. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

Get AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SURE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 523. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98. AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72.

About AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF

The AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks selected using a proprietary model that follows insider buying and stock buyback strategies. SURE was launched on Sep 1, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.