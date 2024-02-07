9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

