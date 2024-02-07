9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.21. 73,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $584.64 and its 200-day moving average is $535.07. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

