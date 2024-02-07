9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,976,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,415,947. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

