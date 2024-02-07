9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 432 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,360. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.67 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.