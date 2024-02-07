504 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $11.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $646.31. 220,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,448. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $654.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $611.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

