4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 974,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session's volume of 1,293,429 shares.The stock last traded at $30.87 and had previously closed at $33.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,428 shares of company stock worth $11,478,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,210,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares during the period.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

